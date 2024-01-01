Serena Williams has 'grapefruit' sized cyst removed from her neck

Serena Williams has revealed she had a cyst the "size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck.

The tennis legend admitted in a new social media post that she was "mortified" after she found a lump on her neck in May.

Following an MRI scan, she decided not to undergo surgery, but the cyst continued to grow. Serena revealed that a subsequent biopsy showed the lump wasn't cancerous, but she was urged to undergo a procedure to remove the benign branchial cyst.

"Doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak," Serena explained via TikTok alongside footage from her hospital stay. "So this is me removing it. I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy."

The 43-year-old star revealed she was feeling a "little tired" after the procedure but was relieved the operation had been successful.

She added on her X account, "So many things I missed like @glamourmag Woman of the Year awards, @RafaelNadal retirement and I am still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first."

Serena retired from tennis in 2022 after winning 23 Grand Slams.

She has two daughters - 13-month-old Adira and seven-year-old Olympia - with her husband Alexis Ohanian.