Zach Braff dating again

Zach Braff has been spotted cosying up to a mystery woman.

The pair were seen on a dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The sighting comes two years after the Scrubs alum's split from British actor Florence Pugh.

The TV star reportedly looked happy in love as he wrapped his arms around the young brunette. As they left the celebrity hotspot, Braff planted a kiss on her neck.

The PDA made his date smile as she walked a few steps ahead of him after dining at the popular sushi spot, tucked away on the second floor of a nondescript shopping centre.

Since his breakup with Pugh after three years of dating, the performer has kept his love life out of the spotlight.

In December last year, he spoke highly about his ex while appearing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

During the interview, he said that he and the We Live in Time star still "love each other" despite now only being friends.

He made it clear there were no hard feelings between the two when he gushed about the Oscar nominee's prodigious talents.

Braff recently addressed the possibility of a Scrubs reboot, saying he was hopeful it could happen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight he said, "Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill (Lawrence, creator) has a Warner Bros deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want. I think it's gonna happen."