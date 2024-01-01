Duke and Duchess of Sussex snag Portuguese holiday home - report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a European holiday home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have snagged a property in Portugal, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also own a getaway estate in Portugal - at Comporta, an hour's drive south of Lisbon on Portugal's west coast.

Harry and Meghan seemingly fell in love with Portugal after visiting the country last summer.

They reportedly stayed on the Iberian Peninsula for a three-night romantic getaway, travelling south to the Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club resort in Melides. The area has been dubbed "the Hamptons of Portugal" thanks to its popularity with celebrities including George and Amal Clooney, who have reportedly also shopped for a home in the area.

The royals have purchased the property more than a year after King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, following his youngest son quitting the royal family in 2020. They were officially packed and moved out of the cottage in June of that year, and Prince Andrew was allegedly appointed the estate.

Harry and Meghan - who moved to California in 2020 - had stayed at the Windsor home infrequently, although it was their official residence in the UK.

The two currently reside full-time at their Montecito estate in California with their five-year-old son, Prince Archie, and three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana.