Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall demands $65,000 a month

Christina Haack claims her ex Josh Hall is requesting an "outrageous" $65,000 (£50,000) a month in spousal support.

The TV personality, who recently reverted to her maiden name following the split, filed for divorce from Josh earlier this year following nearly three years of marriage.

The former Mrs Hall, who has also gone by Christina Anstead and Christina El Moussa during previous marriages, is best known for her role on HGTV's shows Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast and most recently, Christina in the Country.

Haack's lawyer stated, "Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support on a two-year, nine-month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting."

Haack revealed on Instagram that she is selling her Tennessee home, which her estranged husband has been living in since the couple separated in July.

However, several days after her announcement, documents obtained by People revealed that Hall is requesting the court "prevent or postpone the sale of the property".

The documents further state that Hall has an "appreciation interest" in the home due to the mortgage payments made during their marriage.

Season two of Christina in the Country airs from November 12. It will feature Christina and her kids, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson at their family farm.

The TV star shares her eldest two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest with ex-husband Ant Anstead.