Anna Kendrick opens up about choosing not to have children

Anna Kendrick has spoken candidly about her decision not to have children.

The Pitch Perfect actress has been open about her thoughts on having kids in the past, and during an interview for Flow Space published on Wednesday, she elaborated further.

To begin, Anna offered up her thoughts on a phrase she's heard men use when the topic of children arises.

"I was thinking recently about a phrase I've heard men say about their desire to have children in the future, and it occurred to me: I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that," she stated. "And the thing they'll say is, 'Yeah, maybe one day - a couple of kids running around.' I don't think I've ever heard a woman say that!"

Anna went on to claim the phrase evokes stereotypes and "paints a certain visual".

"That you come home at the end of your workday, and you put down your proverbial briefcase, and you're making yourself a cocktail, and a woman in a Laura Ashley dress is out in the yard, and there's a couple of kids - in white! - running around. Um, 'Where are you in that, sir?'" the 39-year-old mused, noting such comments "rub me the wrong way".

In addition, Anna demanded fathers stop saying that they "help out with the kids".

"And it's two working parents! And I always want to kind of say something, and then I'm just like, 'Well, I'm the childless cat lady. I'm not gonna say s**t,'" she fired.

The A Simple Favor star appeared to be referring to comments previously made by JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

After being named as Donald Trump's running mate earlier this year, a 2021 interview where the politician claimed the country was being run "via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" resurfaced online.

Anna is currently promoting crime thriller Woman of the Hour, on which she made her directorial debut. The film is set to begin streaming via Netflix on Friday.