Liza Minnelli urges fans to take care: 'You might live longer than you expect'

Liza Minnelli has encouraged fans to take care of themselves as "you might live longer than you expect".

The Hollywood legend recently sat down with her long-time friend Michael Feinstein for a conversation for Interview magazine.

As part of the chat, published on Wednesday, Liza offered up her take on the ageing process.

"You didn't ask, but I have one piece of advice: Take care of your body 'cause you might live longer than you expect to," the 78-year-old stated. "I just keep replacing parts and moving forward. You just deal with it and be happy, and as Dick Van Dyke sang and taught to me, Put on a Happy Face."

Liza, the daughter of legendary actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, went on to note that she wants to be remembered as someone who "made my own lane".

"I worked and still work as hard as anyone can, and I love each person who supported me and cares about me for me," she continued. "I love performing. I still take dance lessons, and when I sing to people in the theatre, I'm not giving a performance - I'm sharing my love with each individual person. I'm asking, 'This is how I feel. How 'bout you?' My work is real."

Elsewhere in the chat, Liza enthused about the projects she has in the works, including a collaboration with Tiffany & Co. creative director Christopher Young that will celebrate designer Elsa Peretti.

The Cabaret icon is also making music with Michael and producer/writer Sam Haskell.

"Our baby business just keeps growing, and at this age that's a helluva good time," she smiled.

In August, Liza announced that she was penning her memoir in collaboration with writers Heidi Evans and Josh Getlin. The book is set to be released in spring 2026.