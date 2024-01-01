Henry Winkler raves about Travis Kelce's Grotesquerie performance

Henry Winkler has raved about Travis Kelce's performance in Grotesquerie.

The 78-year-old actor has praised the American football star for his role in Ryan Murphy's new horror series.

During an appearance on The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast, Winkler explained that his son Max Winkler recently directed Kelce, 35, in Grotesquerie, the sports star's first scripted role.

"I got an autographed picture and I made him a video of, I said, 'Max, I want to tell him how great he is,'" The Waterboy actor said.

"Cause you really think he's just a football player," Winkler continued. "He's really good. He's a natural and he talked to me about it on his podcast with his brother."

The actor also revealed he recently attended a Kansas City Chiefs football game, where Kelce paid tribute to his iconic Happy Days character, Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli.

"Travis came on the field wearing a Fonzie t-shirt," Winkler recalled.

This is not the first time Winkler has praised Kelce's acting skills, as he took to X earlier this month to respond to a clip on X.

"AND Mr. K is doing an amazing job as an Actor on 'GROTESQUERIE' on FX," the Barry star wrote at the time.

Travis and his brother Jason Kelce discussed Winkler's comments on a recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

"I will agree with Mr. Winkler, though, dude. You're killing it," Jason gushed. "Travis, I wouldn't, I would not tell you this. But acting in front of a camera that's right up in your face, nailing all this stuff, you're actually a good actor."

Travis replied, "Honestly, though, I'm along the ride with everyone else. I'm enjoying watching everything unfold. I was so in and out of (Los Angeles) over the off-season filming this and that."

Grotesquerie premiered on 25 September.