Chelsea Handler accidentally gave dog ADHD medication instead of melatonin

Chelsea Handler has admitted she accidentally gave her dog ADHD medication instead of melatonin.

The comedian had intended to help her late pet German shepherd-Chow Chow mix, Chunk, sleep on a flight from Spain to America - but gave him the wrong medication by mistake.

"I thought I gave him a melatonin and I gave him an Adderall accidentally," Chelsea, 49, told Kelly Ripa on her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "I had mixed all my pills together because I'd been on vacation for quite a long time."

Melatonin is a sleep aid, while Adderall is a stimulant medication prescribed to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Chelsea went on to explain she had taken an anti-anxiety drug for the flight which left her prone to confusion, leading to the mix-up.

"I had taken a Xanax," she said. "Then I woke up, and the flight attendant was shaking me by the shoulders, and she's like, 'Miss Handler, (your) dog is running around the first-class cabin foaming at the mouth. We need you to get up and get him'."

The stand-up joked she was so disorientated when she awoke, she forgot she had a pet dog at all.

"I was like, 'What? I have a dog? Like, what are you talking about?' And I went over, and there he is licking the side of the bathroom door," she said. "And people ask me why I don't have children!"