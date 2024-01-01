Ryan Murphy has approached Taylor Swift over potential collaboration

Ryan Murphy has approached Taylor Swift over "various" collaborations in recent years.

During a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, FX boss John Landgraf asked the prolific TV producer about what it was like to work with American football star Travis Kelce on the new horror drama series Grotesquerie.

Ryan declared he "just knew" Travis had acting ability and believes "a star is a star is a star".

He also revealed that he has reached out to Taylor, who has been in a relationship with Travis since 2023, about potentially working together on a project.

"I've talked to Taylor's people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she's great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," he smiled. "I think she's one of the greats."

Ryan has tapped celebrities to appear in his TV shows before, with Kim Kardashian co-leading the twelfth season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, alongside Emma Roberts. He is also working with the reality TV star on a legal drama series called All's Fair.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ryan recalled how he was "so shy" asking Travis about the Cruel Summer hitmaker while they were filming.

"He's very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop culture phenomenon. It's a very interesting dynamic, the way they've captured the imagination of the world," the screenwriter continued.

Ryan also insisted Travis, 35, has natural comedic talent and was all-in on making Grotesquerie.

"(Travis) rolls up his sleeves and he says, 'OK, let's do this,'" he recounted.

Grotesquerie, also starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, is now airing via FX and Disney+.