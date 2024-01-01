Tom Holland and Zendaya 'bounced around living room' reading Spider-Man 4 script

Tom Holland and Zendaya were so excited by the latest draft of Spider-Man 4 that they ended up "bouncing around the living room".

During an appearance on The Rich Roll podcast, the British actor revealed that he and his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star read a draft of the script in late September and were excited by the direction it's heading in.

"It needs work but the writers are doing a great job and I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," he said. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room. Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect, but there (are) a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it's exciting and I'm really, really excited about it."

Holland made his debut at Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. In addition to the subsequent Avengers films, he has also led three standalone Spider-Man films, Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home, alongside Zendaya as his love interest MJ.

While the 2021 film felt like a concluding chapter to the trilogy, discussions swiftly arose about a fourth film. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is reportedly in talks to helm the upcoming instalment.

Holland added that they're hoping to get the film going "as soon as possible" once they've got a script that will give fans "the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like".

"The studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative, and I've been so blown away by how welcoming they've been into that creative room, but we're working now with the pedal to the metal. We're trying to get it going as soon as possible," he stated. "Things are looking great but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running."