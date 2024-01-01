Andrew Garfield says Mel Gibson ‘deserves to make films’

Andrew Garfield has come to the defence of Mel Gibson and insisted the director “deserves to make films” following his anti-Semitic scandal in 2006.

The 41-year-old actor - who is Jewish - worked with the Gibson, 68, on 2016 World War II drama ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, and he doesn't agree that the 'Mad Max' star Gibson should continue to be shunned in Hollywood as he has learned from his past mistakes and is a "real empathetic guy”.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Garfield said: “He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself. And thank God. Because he’s an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films.

“He deserves to tell stories, because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart. He's the kind of director that would come from behind the monitors, just with his eyes wet.

“He knew when it was right and he knew when it wasn't right. And I just really trusted him. And he's a visceral storyteller so he can feel ... He's like he can't help but feel everything. He's a real empathetic guy.”

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star added he had had “deep, important conversations” with the director during their time working on ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, and emphasised everybody “deserves second chances”.

He added: “I learned a lot, actually. I learned that people can heal. I learned that people can change, that people can get help. I learned that everyone deserves respect. And that people deserve second chances, third chances, fourth chances. That none of us are infallible.”

Currently, Gibson is working on ‘The Passion of Christ: Resurrection’ - the sequel to the 2004 religious historical drama - and ‘Lethal Weapon 5’, though admitted he is unsure which film he will focus on first as the production schedules for both projects are up in the air.

When ComicBook.com asked the ‘Braveheart’ actor which movie he’d tackle first, he said: “I don't know, and that's the funny thing.

“I mean, there's various obstacles to getting any film up on its feet, and not just budgetary, but there's like, there’s 1,000,001 reasons why something goes and why it doesn’t.

“So it's really kind of a c***shoot at this point what goes first and which came first, whether it’s the chicken or the egg.”

On July 28, 2006, Gibson was arrested by Sheriff's Deputy James Mee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for driving under the influence (DUI) while speeding in his vehicle with an open container of alcohol, when the arresting officer refused to allow him to drive home, Gibson ranted: "F****** Jews... the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. Are you a Jew?"

In the aftermath of the incident, Gibson issued a public apology and said sorry again for his words and actions during a TV interview with Diane Sawyer. He also asked to meet with Jewish leaders to help him "discern the appropriate path for healing" and began receiving treatment for alcoholism.