Courteney Cox admits it was hard seeing daughter go to college

Courteney Cox has admitted she struggled to cope with her daughter going to college - but only after she'd been away for a year.

The former Friends star has told how it took a while to sink in that her daughter Coco, 20, wasn't coming back home.

Courteney, 60, has admitted that at first she didn't understand why everyone made such a big deal about being an empty nester.

"It's weird because people get upset the first year your kid goes off to school and I was like, 'What's the big deal? She doesn't talk to me anyway, she's always in her room,'" she said at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala in Palm Desert.

"Then she comes home after her first year in college and she was all mature and talking more. And I mean, she's incredible. She's a really special, smart, funny kid. But then I was like, I don't want you to go back to college. The second year was harder for me."

Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband, David Arquette. Neither she nor David have publicly revealed where Coco is studying.

The mother and daughter are notoriously close, with Courteney recently revealing she named her skincare brand, Cocomoi, after her only child. "It has characteristics of my signature fragrance, Cece, symbolising my connection to my daughter, Coco... The inspiration for Cocomoi," she explained on social media, alongside a photo of the pair together.