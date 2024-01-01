Jay Cutler tried to flee scene of DUI arrest, police allege

Retired NFL star Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday on charges of DUI and illegally possessing a weapon while intoxicated.

Cutler, who was married to Kristin Cavallari from 2013 to 2020, allegedly rear-ended another driver, according to police documents.

The documents also state that the star tried to flee the scene, then offered another driver $2000 (£1500) not to call the police.

He was arrested after police who attended the scene of the crash noticed he had "bloodshot eyes" and smelled of alcohol, according to a police statement.

The arresting officer detailed how he "noticed Mr Cutler staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking" at the scene of the crash.

"I also noticed that he spoke thick-tongued, slurred, and mumbled. Mr Cutler's eyes were bloodshot, glassy, red/pink, watery, and dilated."

He added that Cutler "had an overwhelming odour of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person."

The officers then searched his car, discovering a rifle and a loaded handgun.

Cutler was taken into custody and charged with a DUI, illegally possessing a weapon while intoxicated, implied consent and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.

He was released on a $5000 (£3800) bond.

Cutler shares three children with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and daughter Saylor, eight. They starred in the reality show, Very Cavallari, together between 2018 and 2020.

When the pair filed divorce documents in 2020, Cavallari claimed her former husband was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."