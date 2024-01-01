Steve Martin weighs in on Meryl Streep Martin Short dating rumours

Steve Martin has reacted to the Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating rumours with a cryptic Instagram post.

The Father of the Bride actor addressed his Only Murders in the Building co-stars' close relationship when he shared a photo featuring all three stars from a Glamour magazine article.

However, Martin's face was covered with a red 'prohibited' symbol, seemingly signalling that he wasn't welcome.

The comedian did not add a caption to the post, leading many to pose questions.

"Are you confirming this relationship?" one fan asked.

Martin's post comes shortly after Short and Streep were spotted stepping out for a cosy dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, earlier this week.

Rumours that the pair, who play on-screen love interests in the TV series, were an item started after they were seen getting close at the 2024 Golden Globes.

A rep for Short shut down speculation of a romantic relationship between the two, telling People at the time they were "nothing more" than friends.

However, the actors have since been seen enjoying each other's company on several occasions - going to dinners together and attending Broadway plays.

In August, the Oscar-winning actor was seen holding hands with Short at the Season four premiere of Only Murders in the Building.