Rosie O'Donnell speaks out after daughter's arrest

Rosie O'Donnell has spoken out after her daughter was charged with child neglect and drug possession.

After news of Chelsea's arrest broke online, Rosie - who adopted Chelsea with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter when she was a baby - shared a statement about the situation on Instagram.

Alongside an old snap of Chelsea with her newborn baby, the comedian wrote, "Chelsea is in the news today - this is a photo from a better time," before sharing,

"Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade - we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Last month, the comedian's eldest daughter was arrested and booked into jail in Wisconsin after police carried out a search warrant, according to court records viewed by People magazine.

The mum of four was first booked into jail on 10 September near her home in Marinette County, and released later that month after posting a $2,000 bond, jail records show.

She was later booked into Oconto County Jail on 11 October where she is still in custody.

Chelsea has been charged on multiple counts including neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC and illegally obtained prescription drugs, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is due to appear in court on 4 and 7 November.