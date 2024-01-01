AnnaSophia Robb keen to play more grown-up characters following child stardom

Former child star AnnaSophia Robb is excited to play more grown-up roles now she's hit 30.

Robb made her feature film debut at the age of nine in Because of Winn-Dixie and further cemented her status as a child star by playing Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and starring in films like Bridge to Terabithia and Race to Witch Mountain.

While Robb, now 30, is grateful for those successful childhood roles, she would like to be recognised for more grown-up material now.

"So many people see my work and they think of the films that I did when I was younger, which I'm so proud of. I'm so grateful for those projects, but it's also fun to be able to grow up," Robb told WWD. "I saw wrinkles on my face for the first time. I was slightly horrified, and then I was also like, 'I made it. I've been doing this for so long and I was like 'I'm a grown up now.'"

The Carrie Diaries actress recently ushered in her more mature era with Rebel Ridge. In the crime thriller, she plays a recovering addict and court clerk who helps Aaron Pierre's character take on the corrupt police force.

The Soul Surfer star had been attached to the role since her first audition in 2019, and the film finally came out on Netflix last month. It swiftly became the #1 movie on the streamer, garnering more than 30 million views in its first three days.

Robb is confident the film will continue to resonate with audiences because of its themes.

"I've been working for a long time and I feel very grateful to be part of something where the story will last," she gushed. "I think in the culture where things pop up and then they go away, it's like you're the hot thing for a week maybe, and then it disappears. I don't feel that way about this project. I've lived with it for so long that I feel like it'll hold up. That's why we make stories."