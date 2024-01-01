Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child.

A representative for The Hunger Games actress confirmed to Vogue on Sunday that she and her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney are preparing to become parents of two.

Lawrence, 34, sparked pregnancy speculation on Saturday night when she was photographed going to dinner with Maroney, 40, in Los Angeles. She wore a white T-shirt, a low-waisted black skirt and a red sweater tied around her shoulders and many fans questioned if she had a bump.

The Oscar-winning actress began dating Maroney in 2018 and they got married at the Belcourt mansion in Rhode Island in October the following year.

The Silver Linings Playbook star gave birth to her first child in February 2022 and named their son Cy after the artist Cy Twombly.

In a conversation for Interview Magazine last year, she heaped praise on Maroney's parenting skills, saying, "Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world. So when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

She also noted that becoming a mum has forced her to be more selective about her acting roles.

"There's no squeezing when you have a baby," she explained. "It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'"

Neither Lawrence nor Maroney have commented publicly on their baby news.