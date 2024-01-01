Alec Baldwin returns to Saturday Night Live for first time since Rust case dismissal

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend for the first time since his involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed in July.

The 30 Rock actor surprised viewers of the sketch comedy show on Saturday night when he appeared as Fox News host Bret Baier alongside Maya Rudolph as U.S. Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

In the cold open, the duo parodied the Special Report with Bret Baier host's recent interview with Harris. In the skit, Baier kept interrupting Harris's answers, cornered her with unfair questions and accused her of seeking viral moments.

The sketch concluded with Baier constantly interrupting Harris as she tried to illustrate why Americans should vote for her to be U.S. President in the upcoming election. He ended the interview before she could fully answer, adding, "That was fun, right? I had fun."

The appearance marked Baldwin's first time back at SNL since the involuntary manslaughter case against him was dismissed in July.

He was charged after the prop firearm he was holding on the set of Rust in October 2021 accidentally fired during a rehearsal, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin previously portrayed Harris's political rival Donald Trump on the sketch show, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in 2017. The former U.S. President has been played by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson since 2021.

This week's episode was hosted by Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish serving as the musical guest.