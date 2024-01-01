Shirley MacLaine reveals she once 'propositioned' Morgan Freeman

Shirley MacLaine has revealed she once hit on Morgan Freeman but he turned her down.

In her new book, The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime, the veteran actress revealed that she had a romantic interest in Freeman but her feelings were not reciprocated.

"I propositioned him and he turned me down," the 90-year-old simply wrote in her book before going on to elaborate in an interview with People.

"Oh, I really liked him right away. I thought his acting was brilliant. I barely said anything, and he just shook his head. Isn't that interesting?" she added.

While she dated actors such as Danny Kaye and Robert Mitchum, MacLaine noted in her book that she didn't have romantic designs on two of her famous co-stars, Jack Lemmon and Jack Nicholson.

She explained that Lemmon "was like a sister to me" and Nicholson simply made her "laugh all the time".

"I don't think he would've been my type to have an affair with anyway. I would laugh too much," she wrote of her Terms of Endearment co-star.

Elsewhere in the memoir, the Sweet Charity actress recalled giving advice to Elvis Presley when they were both contract studio performers at Paramount.

"His dressing room was two doors down, and he didn't know how to behave as he needed to on the set," MacLaine recounted. "I just told him to be nice to people and kind, because he was a huge star then. But we didn't hang out, I didn't know him that well."

The Wall of Life will be released on 22 October.