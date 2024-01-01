Cheryl Hines writing tell-all book

Cheryl Hines has revealed she is writing a book about life with her husband, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

"Lots of emotions with rumours!" the actor told Us Weekly. "But it will all be in my book. I'm writing a book. I've been taking notes - serious notes."

Hines also gave her take on the alleged sexting scandal involving her husband, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

The RV star explained she's trying to focus on the "little moments and not take anything too seriously... Even though I find myself in very serious situations."

Amid the gossip surrounding her 10-year marriage, Hines shared that she's focused on having "a lot of fun with family".

"They're fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough," she said. "And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way."

Hines shares 20-year-old daughter Catherine Rose with ex-husband Paul Young, while Kennedy has children Bobby, 40, Kathleen, 36, Conor, 30, Kyra, 29, Willian, 26, and Aidan, 23, from previous relationships.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star opened up about the secret to a long-lasting marriage and moving past the "crazy" moments.

"There has to be a connection," she said. "There's a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment.'"