Eva Mendes shares parenting rules

Eva Mendes has shared a little about her parenting style.

The Hitch star - who shares daughters Esmeralda, ten, and Amada, 8, with partner Ryan Gosling - discussed her household rules in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Mendes revealed she doesn't allow her children, who are home-schooled, to use smartphones or social media.

"Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You'll be fine,'" she said.

"I know that sounds extreme, but that's what I feel," she added.

The actor and author also shared how she tries to give her kids perspective on their privileged upbringing.

"I explain to them what I didn't have, what Ryan didn't have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, but they'll never really know unless they experience that," she said.

Mendes met Gosling while working on The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, when they played a couple with an infant son.

The mother of two has taken a step back from acting to focus on raising their children - which she previously called the "easiest decision" she's made.