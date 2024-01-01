Denzel Washington Oscar-tipped for Gladiator ll

Gladiator II is eliciting rave reviews ahead of its November release.

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel has received critical acclaim and Oscar attention for Scott and star Denzel Washington, following a special screening at the Paramount lot.

FilmSpeak's review gushed, "Ridley Scott returns to the Colosseum to prove to the world that HE'S. STILL. GOT. IT. An epic Shakespearean tale of hope, futility and power within a crumbling system. Denzel feasts in a showstopping, Machiavellian performance. What a picture!"

Offscreen Central called the movie "an absolute triumph", adding, "Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centred on legacy and honour amping up the blood, battles and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian."

Gladiator II premiers on 15 November internationally. The film stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who in the first movie witnessed Maximus, portrayed by Russell Crowe, die at the hands of his uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Now an adult, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and fight to return glory to the people of Rome.

Lucius forms an uneasy alliance with Washington's Macrinus, a Roman power player who uses the former's fury as a tool for his own aims.

The movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucilla from the original film.