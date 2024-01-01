Eva Mendes regrets trying some beauty treatments

Eva Mendes regrets testing out some cosmetic treatments over the years.

In a recent interview for The Times, the Hitch actress spoke candidly about her experiences trying beauty products, such as the anti-wrinkle injection Botox.

"I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she explained. "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it. There have been times where I've regretted something... and then you just wait it out."

Eva went on to note that she has considered getting laser treatments on her jaw as the area was getting "funky".

However, the star revealed that it is her partner Ryan Gosling who makes her feel most beautiful.

"I feel really f**king sexy at times," the 50-year-old smiled. "The way my man looks at me is just... at times I'm like, 'Oh my God.' That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he's giving me.

"There's so many things that can make me feel sexy and I'd say that I feel more sexy than not," she continued. "I guess because I've never considered myself beautiful, but I've always felt very sexy."

Eva and fellow actor Ryan started dating after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

They are parents to daughters Esmeralda, 10, and eight-year-old Amada.