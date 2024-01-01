Hugh Grant slams 'misogynist' comments about wife Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant has called out anonymous commenters for "bullying" his wife Anna Eberstein online.

The Notting Hill actor took to X on Sunday to blast those who "tear (his) wife to pieces" in the comments at the bottom of Mail Online articles whenever they attend public events together.

"Sometimes when I go to events my wife comes with me. If the @MailOnline get hold of pictures they put it on their website and hundreds of comments tear my wife to pieces," he wrote. "She's never thrust herself forward or courted attention in any way."

He continued, "I don't know if the comments are real or written by the mail. Or by bots. But I do know it's cyber bullying. And mysoginist (sic)."

Grant, an outspoken critic of the press, concluded his message by accusing the outlet of "monetising unkindness".

His post comes shortly after he attended a football match with the Swedish TV producer at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como, Italy, on Saturday. Images of the couple published by news outlets showed them walking into the stadium and watching the game.

Eberstein often accompanies Grant to red-carpet events, such as the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year and the premiere of his movie Heretic at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Grant, 64, married Eberstein in 2018 and they share three children.