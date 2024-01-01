Joaquin Phoenix's co-star was 'disappointed' when he dropped out of Todd Haynes film

Danny Ramirez was disappointed when Joaquin Phoenix pulled out of their gay romance film at the last minute.

Back in August, the Oscar-winning actor pulled out of Todd Haynes's next film just five days before shooting began in Mexico after he reportedly got "cold feet" about the gay romance story.

Reflecting on his co-star's decision, the Top Gun: Maverick actor told Variety, "It's definitely disappointing... If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I'm on the right path and approaching the work the right way. So that's what I'm excited about."

Ramirez, who was due to play Phoenix's lover in the film, noted that it was "a very complicated situation". While he will no longer star opposite the Joker actor, Ramirez will forever remember his audition with Phoenix.

"The audition process was extensive, and so what I walked away with that was just the artistic validation of throwing down opposite of (Phoenix) in this chemistry read... There was a moment that I was like, 'Oh, I've arrived as a performer,'" he shared.

The film, which Phoenix developed with Haynes and Jon Raymond, was due to follow two men in love who flee Los Angeles and go to Mexico.

Entire sets had been built and distribution deals had been made by the time Phoenix withdrew from the project, and because the film hinged upon his casting, a replacement couldn't be drafted in at the eleventh hour. His decision reportedly cost the production seven figures in losses.

When asked if the film could still happen with Haynes, Ramirez replied, "The most recent update is 'hopefully.'"

Phoenix declined to speak about his decision during the Joker: Folie à Deux press conference at the Venice Film Festival in September, insisting it didn't feel right to talk about it without the other creatives present.