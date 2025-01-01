Florence Pugh shares heartwarming message to devastated fan

Florence Pugh has shared a heartwarming message to a fan who shared a tale about loss.

The 28-year-old actress stars opposite Andrew Garfield in a film called We Live in Time in which her character falls in love after being given a cancer diagnosis.

A fan named Sophie reached out to Florence via Instagram about the film, revealing her mother died of cancer when she was just six years old.

The fan wrote, "It is seriously one of the most beautiful, moving, exceptional movies I've ever seen. You captured every emotion my mom felt so beautifully."

The fan continued, "I only have a couple journal entries left of her, so God, Florence, your performance is such a gift. I was so little, so sheltered, I didn't understand what she was experiencing. Getting to witness it thru this film - I just can't express my gratitude enough."

The message drew Florence's attention, and she thanked Sophie for her kind words, writing, "Just wanted to say thank you for taking the time to write your heart here in the comments.

"It goes without saying that I am incredibly sorry for your loss, especially at such a young age. I can't imagine the ways that it affects one's life and the processing that inevitably comes for years after."

She continued: "It's always the wish that my work speaks to someone, somewhere, feeling the same thing. To read just how much it meant to you is not only a privilege to hear, but feels like a gift knowing that it's helped in some way. Thank you for sharing your story. I appreciate your time both in watching the movie and in writing me here."

She added, "To hear that the work we made matters, genuinely gives me the energy needed to tackle these honest stories again and again. So, thank you."

We Live in Time was released in the USA last Friday and is due for release in the UK on 1 January 2025.