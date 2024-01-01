Richard E. Grant shares heartbreaking confession about late wife

Richard E. Grant has shared candid details about the way he commemorates his late wife every day.

The 67-year-old actor was left devastated in September 2021 when his wife of 35 years, Joan Washington, passed away aged 74 after battling lung cancer.

Now the Saltburn star has revealed that he developed a nightly tradition in order to feel close to his late wife.

Opening up to the Guardian, Grant revealed, "I write to her every night. (I write down) everything. Stuff I know would amuse her. ... I have no spiritual or religious delusion that I'm ever going to get a reply.

"But after 38 years (together), I can hear what her response would be. It feels as close a connection as I can have. And I've found it very hopeful, that at the end of the day, I'm having a conversation."

Sharing his view on loss, he added, "What I've found so difficult is not having her to download to, to download everything that has happened in my day.

"This platitude that 'time heals' ... I don't think it does. I think you navigate your way around it. You never get over it. And I'm not actively trying to get over it either."

The Withnail and Washington welcomed a daughter named Olivia Grant, who works as a casting director, in 1989 and he is also stepfather to his late wife's son, Tom.