Angelina Jolie's beau Akala introduces her to his family

Angelina Jolie's rumoured boyfriend, British musician Akala, has reportedly introduced her to his friends and family.

The Daily Mail reports that Jolie has met members of Akala's inner circle, including his sister, British rapper Ms Dynamite.

The duo have apparently bonded over a "shared love of history" and Akala has reportedly been educating the Oscar winner on Britain's colonial past and the country's prominent Black figures.

While neither Jolie nor Akala have publicly confirmed they're dating, the two have been spotted together on a number of occasions, and were both in attendance at the London Film Festival last week.

This new development in their relationship comes amid a report claiming they spent time together at her hotel in London, courtesy of The Sun, which claimed the pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel.

Aside from this past week's outing, Akala and Jolie were pictured at the New York Film Festival on 29 September, alongside Jolie's son Pax, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie was married to Pitt from 2014 until they called it quits in 2016. They were declared legally single in 2019, and remain embroiled in divorce proceedings.

Akala, born Kingslee James McLean Daley, is a rapper, journalist, author and activist hailing from northwest London. He is an advocate for social and humanitarian causes, particularly issues of racial discrimination.