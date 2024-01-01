Paula Abdul cast in new wrestling action comedy Raging Midlife

Paula Abdul is set to star in a new wrestling comedy movie 'Raging Midlife'.

The 62-year-old star is said to have signed up for the upcoming feature film from 'Evil Cult' director Rob Taylor, as Level 33 Entertainment has acquired the North American rights with plans for an early 2025 release.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Abdul has been cast alongside Eddie Griffin and Walter Koeing.

Taylor and Nico Costa - who have co-written the script - will also star in the project.

The movie follows two friends who are obsessed with a 1980s wrestler Raging Abraham Lincoln, and they embark on a journey to find his tank top.

However, a grieving daughter ends up outbidding them for the top as she looks to fulfill her own father's dying wish.

The cast will also feature Matt Zak, Bryna Smith, Darielle Mason, Motch O Mann and Judy Levitt.

Costa said in a statement: "We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with Level 33 Entertainment and look forward to sharing the laughter and tears of this 20+ year odyssey with audiences across the U.S. and Canada."

And Level 33 Entertainment boss Andreas Olavarria added: "The terrific filmmakers and cast of 'Raging Midlife' deliver a hilariously entertaining ride full of ’80s nostalgia.

"We can’t wait to share this action-packed film with audiences across North America!”

It's unclear if or when the movie will get a wider international release.

'Straight Up' hitmaker Abdul made her first film appearance in 1978's Junior High School', but has primarily played herself on the big screen since 2009, with her most recent film credit coming in 2022's 'Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers'.

Over the years, she has also appeared in the likes of 'Bruno', 'Can't By Me Love' and a number of TV movies like 'Romy and Michele: In The Beginning' and 'A Sister's Secret'.