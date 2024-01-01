Jenna Fischer called Christina Applegate after receiving breast cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer called on Christina Applegate for support after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Earlier this month, The Office actress revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer last December but is cancer-free after undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks of radiation, and a lumpectomy.

During an appearance on The Today Show on Monday, Jenna recalled how she phoned Christina straight after her diagnosis, as her Hall Pass co-star also battled breast cancer in 2008. The actress is in remission after making the decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

"I called her, and she answered the phone, and she said, 'Which one is it?' And I said, 'It's breast cancer.' And she said, 'I effing knew it,'" she remembered.

Jenna went on to joke about Christina's "salty" reaction.

"She's salty. Salty language that one. I love her for it," the 50-year-old laughed, before noting how her friend put her in touch with fellow survivors and that they took on the process "together".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jenna described what it was like telling her children Weston and Harper about her illness.

"They're 10 and they're 13. The biggest thing that I wanted them to know was that any ways that I seemed sick during this process were side effects of treatments. They weren't cancer making me sick," she noted. "That distinction, I think, really put them at ease. And then we just kind of did it together. And they were amazing."

The star shares her son and daughter with husband Lee Kirk.