FKA Twigs accuses Shia LaBeouf of 'abusing' legal process ahead of sexual battery trial

FKA Twigs has accused her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of stalling and evading his legal obligations in their sexual battery case.

The British singer, who sued the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress in 2020, filed court papers on 18 October in which she accused him of evading her legal team as they prepare for the trial.

Addressing the documents on Monday, her attorneys told People, "As stated in our papers, Shia LaBeouf has not only mistreated my client, but continues to abuse the discovery process in this litigation. What does he have to hide? We are seeking the courts intervention to stop his nonsense."

In the court papers, they claim that FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, has "produced voluminous responsive documents and substantive written responses" but "LaBeouf's responses to written discovery in this case has been egregiously evasive and nonresponsive, which has ultimately resulted in a document production consisting of only nine pages."

According to her lawyers, the Transformers actor "suspiciously claimed" he no longer has pertinent documents or the requested electronic devices.

In addition, they claim he has been dodging a disposition and became "suddenly unavailable" when he was due to sit down for questioning on 11 October. They also accused LaBeouf of "reneging" on a longstanding agreement that he and Twigs would be deposed within the same week and he would go first.

Addressing the new legal papers, the actor's attorney Shawn Holley told the outlet, "This dispute concerns whose deposition is to proceed first and nothing more. Ms. Barnett's counsels' attempt to turn a very simple issue into something sinister is unfortunate."

The deposition will now take place on Friday 25 October.

Twigs and LaBeouf met on the set of his film Honey Boy and dated between 2018 and 2019. She accused him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse in her lawsuit in December 2020.