Zoe Saldana wishes she could reshoot Avengers films to understand Gamora's story

Zoe Saldana regrets not having more understanding of Gamora's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 46-year-old actress wishes she could get the chance to film the pictures 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' with directors the Russo brothers again as she didn't completely grasp their intentions for her alter ego.

Zoe told Variety: "I wish I could go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the 'Avengers' movies.

"I was not quite understanding what the Russo brothers (were doing). They're excellent filmmakers and the opportunity they gave me was of a lifetime. To highlight Gamora in such a way in their films is something I'll always be grateful."

She continued: "I wish I could go back and redo it so I could push a little harder because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad and whether or not she's having this opportunity to reconciliate or to simply just walk away.

"That would've been a great opportunity had I been a little bit more aware of it then."

Zoe appeared in five MCU movies over nine years and is pleased to have been part of a franchise that "caters" to younger film viewers.

She said: "I know it's a Marvel movie, and we don't like to use words like 'deep' and 'Marvel' in the same sentence, but I like to, and I take great pride in knowing that I was a part of great films that cater to a younger audience and that inspires a younger audience."

Saldana added on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': "What (James Gunn) was doing was something really special.

"We were supposed to see these rejects that came with childhood traumas and disabilities and mental issues. He gave these characters space to be loved and to find a family within their friendship. It was a really important film now that I look back on it."