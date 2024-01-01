Richard E. Grant claims 'well-known' stars treated his daughter 'appallingly' on set

Richard E Grant has claimed his daughter was treated "appallingly" by stars while working on film and TV sets.

The Swaziland-born actor has spoken out about how his daughter, Olivia Grant, was treated by "very well-known household names" when she worked as a runner in the film and TV industry earlier in her career.

In an interview with Sky News, Grant was asked what he thought was the most "under-appreciated" role on a film set.

"The runners, who are paid the least amount of money," the 67-year-old replied. "They're the youngest. They get there at five in the morning, they're the last to leave, and if anything goes wrong, they get flung s**t from a dizzy height."

"I know because my daughter was a runner for two years," Grant continued. "And was appallingly treated by some very well-known household names, in England."

The Saltburn actor then noted that once the stars in question learned that Olivia was his daughter, they "changed their tune".

"(That) made it worse," Grant explained. "It made me damn those people even more."

When asked if he had ever met any of the actors who mistreated his daughter, the actor replied, "I've met one person, yeah, and I'll never speak to him again."

Olivia, now 35, went on to become a casting director and has worked on projects including the recent Lee Miller biopic Lee, starring Kate Winslet, and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner.

Grant was married to Olivia's mother, Joan Washington, from 1986 until her death in September 2021.