Michelle Visage shares secrets of her 'open marriage' success

Michelle Visage has credited the "open" approach to her marriage for strengthening her relationship.

The 56-year-old Seduction star has been married to producer and actor David Case since 1997 - and met after she had her heart broken by another man.

Discussing her unconventional marriage on the Origins With Cush Jumbo podcast, Visage said, "We've been together for 28 years now and I met him in New York City in Central Park and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was like the love of my life and he destroyed me.

"After that, I had a summer of debauchery and then I met David in Central Park and he was so opposite."

The Two to Make It Right singer continued, "We live openly, so he would get off knowing that I was so happy and no matter what it is that I do, and I'm not just talking sexually. Whatever it is, I don't know if I have compersion in me to be really excited if he's doing something with another woman but I know that it exists and he is 100% that."

Explaining that they don't keep secrets from each other, the RuPaul's Drag Race star said, "The full transparency of the way we live our lives. Completely and, by the way, sometimes it's not even necessary.

"It's just, meaning, we don't do anything. It's just the ability to be able to... And that's what works for us."