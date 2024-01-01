Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis reveal if their kids will join And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have revealed if they will allow their kids to join the cast of their hit TV show.

The iconic duo star in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That... - which is currently filming its third season.

Asked by E! News if they would allow their children to be cast on the show, Parker, 59, said, "Not mine" - while Davis swiftly added, "Not mine either. No. We're trying to protect them."

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the show, shares son James, 21, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 13, with her husband Matthew Broderick, 62.

While Davis, 59, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the show, is mother to her adopted daughter Gemma, 11, and adopted son Wilson, five.

Teasing details of the HBO show's hotly anticipated third season, Parker said, "There's a lot of stories with so many great actors and we have such incredible women on the show. We have wonderful men, many of whom are you know, are familiar - new men, new stories."

Davis said, "It's big. That's what I would say, it's big."

Parker added, "Life keeps evolving, and children change, and your relationships change. And it's big. We've been shooting about seven months straight."

Season one of And Just Like That..., which also stars Cynthia Nixon, began airing in 2021 and the second season followed in 2023 - while the third season currently does not have a confirmed release date.