Pamela Anderson reveals she is 'variations of single'

Pamela Anderson has evaded a question about whether she is single or not.

The former Baywatch star appeared unsure of how to answer when Drew Barrymore asked if she was single.

She told the talk show host, "Yeah well variations of single, I guess," she said. "I don't know. No, I'm not even thinking about that right now."

The 57-year-old added, "I'm just thinking about this whole love affair I'm having right now with just life and myself and getting to know myself, then I'd be a better partner anyway."

Pamela was on the show to promote her new cookbook, called I Love You. The book contains vegetarian recipes which were originally devised as a housewarming present for her sons and their girlfriends.

The actress split from her fifth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in 2022. The pair had been married for two years.

Pamela was previously married to Tommy Lee between 1995 and 1998. The couple share two sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26.

In 2006 she married Kid Rock. They divorced in 2007, and later that year she married Rick Salomon. The couple split in 2008, but then remarried in 2014 before finally divorcing in 2015.

In 2020, the former Playboy model married film producer Jon Peters, but their marriage was called off after 10 days before they'd officially filed paperwork. Later that year she went on to marry Dan Hayhurst.