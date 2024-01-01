Jason Segel's mum hated his full-frontal nude scene

Jason Segel has told how his mum first learnt about his full-frontal nude scene in the movie, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The Shrinking star didn't tell his mum he was going to appear naked on-screen in the 2008 movie.

He told the Today show, "It was pretty great. But I'll tell you what the best part of it was. I did not tell my mom that I did full frontal nudity. And then I brought her to the premiere."

He continued, "My parents are sitting next to me and all of a sudden the breakup scene happens and there I am, fully naked, and the audience is gasping. And I look to my mom, expecting her to be laughing, and she is, like, beet red. She said, 'Why didn't you tell me?' I said, 'I thought it would be a funny joke.' She said, 'This is not a funny joke.'"

The 44-year-old said after the premiere, his mum sent an email to the rest of the family to warn them about the scene. "I would like to inform you that Jason has chosen to do full frontal nudity in his upcoming film," he recalled the email reading. "However, I assure you it's not gratuitous and essential to the plot."

In 2014, Jason told Vanity Fair how his mum "cried" after watching the scene in the film, where he starred alongside Kristen Bell and Russell Brand.

During the interview on Today, Jason admitted his family was "going to be so mad I'm telling this story right now because they love your show." He finished the interview by saying, "Hi, Mom. I love you so much."