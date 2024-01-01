Nicole Kidman had to stop filming Babygirl due to racy 'burnout'

Nicole Kidman has revealed she had to stop filming Babygirl due to a feeling of "burnout" on being touched.

The Big Little Lies star found herself needing a break from being touched after shooting erotic scenes with her co-stars, Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson.

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more'," Nicole joked in a promotional interview for the movie.

"Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I'm never touched again in my life - I'm over it!"

In the film, Nicole, 57, plays a corporate boss who falls into a kinky affair with her younger intern, played by Harris, 28. Antonio, 64, plays her husband.

However, Nicole explained shooting the extensive sex scenes took a toll.

"There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration - it's like, 'Don't touch me!' she said.

"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

Nicole received the Best Actress prize at this year's Venice Film Festival for her portrayal of sexed-up tech CEO Romy. The movie will be released in cinemas in December.