Mahershala Ali's delayed Blade movie has been removed from Disney's release schedule

The reboot was slated for release on November 7, 2025, but has now been replaced by 'Predator: Badlands'.

A new release date has not been disclosed.

Marvel Studios also announced three untitled films set for release on February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and November 10, 2028.

The movie, which cast Mahershala Ali, 50, as the titular vampire-slaying superhero made famous by Wesley Snipes, 62, in the 1998 original – which spawned two sequels and a TV series – has faced many setbacks, from losing directors and cast members to being pushed back by years.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige admitted a few months back that they were still "trying to crack" the movie and don't want to rush it.

He told BlackTree TV: "For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie."

He went on to insist the team plans to follow in the footsteps of Marvel's 'Deadpool' franchise by keeping 'Blade' with a restrictive adults-only age-rating.

Feige added: "There were some great ‘Blade’ movies years ago - they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like 'Deadpool', inherent with the character of Blade."

The movie has already gone through two directors, Bassam Tariq was first to go, followed by Yann Demange.

Oscar-winning actor Ali is to star alongside Mia Goth as the villain Lilith.

And the 30-year-old recently insisted the project is being handled with care.

She told Deadline.com: "[The cast and crew] really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good."

The script comes from the likes of 'Black Widow' and 'Thor: Ragnarok' scribe Eric Pearson and 'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Snipes recently laughed at the production’s delays, writing in a post on X: "Blade, lordylordylordy folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough.

"Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? (sic)"

In an interview with Uproxx, he did, however, puts his support behind Ali.

He said: "I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It’s a beautiful thing. I think he’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands."