David Hasselhoff credits Michael Newman with 'saving his life four times' on Baywatch set

David Hasselhoff has credited his late Baywatch co-star Michael Newman with "saving (his) life four times" on the set of the '90s TV show.

The Knight Rider star took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember Newman, who was a real lifeguard and an actor, following his death.

Alongside a picture of the actors in their iconic red lifeguard outfits, Hasselhoff wrote, "Newman was a warrior....he literally saved my life at least 4 times. He did the transfer from the scarab (speedboat) to jet skis several times perfectly.

"What an amazing man. He was never afraid of the water. I remember directing him in a few episodes and he was really good. He became a great actor. We will all miss him."

Newman played Michael 'Newmie' Newman alongside Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon in the popular TV show, which ran from 1989 to 2001. He also appeared in the spin-offs Baywatch: White Thunder At Glacier Bay, Baywatch: Panic at Malibu Pier and Baywatch Nights.

Jeremy Jackson, who played Mitch's son Hobie, also paid tribute on Instagram, calling Newman a "true leader" and a "warrior". He told his followers he felt "so fortunate" and "honoured to have crossed paths" with his former co-star.

Newman, who was also a firefighter, passed away eight years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He was 68.