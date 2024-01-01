'He's out there': Samuel L. Jackson teases Star Wars return and insists Mace Windu is alive

Samuel L. Jackson has once again insisted his 'Star Wars' character Mace Windu is still alive.

The Jedi Master was seemingly thrown to his death in the 2005 film 'Revenge of the Sith' following a fierce duel with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) but the 75-year-old actor has now argued Windu is still "out there" and joked the hero was living out the rest of his days with Jackson's 'Pulp Fiction' character Jules Winnfield.

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the actor told the host: "There's a history alone, history of one-armed, one-handed people in the 'Star Wars' universe.

"So, just cause they cut my arm off and I fell out a window, doesn't mean I'm dead. I'm a Jedi! The second-most powerful Jedi in the universe next to Yoda. So, I can float!

"Yeah, he's out there. Yeah, he's out there walking the Earth with Jules."

This isn't the first time the Marvel star has hinted Windu is still alive and previously revealed he had asked 'The Mandalorian' director Bryce Dallas Howard – who he had worked with on the spy-comedy film 'Argylle' - to "hook a brother up" and include the character in the Disney+ show.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Jackson said: "I think [Windu] is alive somewhere … There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in 'Star Wars'.

"The only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard. I just did a movie with her, and she directs episodes of 'The Mandalorian'.

"So I was like, 'Do you think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean, you like me, right?' And she’s like 'I love you, you’re amazing!' So I said, 'Put me back in it.' I'll learn to use the Lightsaber left-handed!"