Sabrina Carpenter 'arrests' Millie Bobby Brown during concert

Sabrina Carpenter pretended to arrest Millie Bobby Brown during her latest concert.

The pop star was performing in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday as part of her Short n' Sweet Tour when she noticed the Stanger Things star in the audience.

"I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl," Sabrina playfully told the crowd after spotting Millie, according to a clip shared on social media.

"I've fallen and I can't get up," the 25-year-old quipped, before pretending she didn't know who Millie, 20, was. "This girl is so hot. Who are you? What is your name?"

"Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened," Sabrina continued, referencing Millie's hit Netflix show, which is currently filming its fifth and final season in Atlanta.

The Espresso hitmaker then joked that she would have to arrest the star because of her beauty, prompting Millie to put her hands out and shout from the audience, "Please arrest me!"

As part of the skit, Sabrina underwent a costume change on stage, swapping her full-length skirt for a shorter one, explaining that her "clothes were embarrassed".

"What have you done to me?" she jokingly asked Millie. "Not my skirt falling off in front of so many people!"

The singer then handed the Enola Holmes star a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs before continuing with the show.

The Short n' Sweet Tour, in support of her sixth studio album of the same name, kicked off on 24 September and will wrap up on 26 March 2025.