Idris Elba planning to move to Africa

Idris Elba has revealed that he is planning to move to Africa.

The London-born actor has said he plans to move to Africa in the next few years to help boost the sub-Saharan film industry.

Elba has previously expressed an interest in supporting Africa's film industry, having previously announced plans to open a film studio in Tanzania.

Speaking to the BBC while attending the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, Ghana, the Luther star revealed that the work he plans to do on the continent will eventually require him to relocate.

"It's going to happen. I think (I'll move) in the next five, 10 years, God willing," Elba said. "I'm here to bolster the film industry - that is a 10-year process - I won't be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent."

"I'm going to live in Accra, I'm going to live in (Sierra Leone capital) Freetown, I'm going to live in Zanzibar," he continued. "I'm going to try and go where they're telling stories - that's really important."

The actor, whose father is from Sierra Leone and mother is from Ghana, explained that he hopes to use filmmaking to show Africa in a positive light.

He told the publication, "If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you're going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it's just war and when you come to Africa, you will realise that it's not true."

"So, it's really important that we own those stories of our tradition, of our culture, of our languages, of the differences between one language and another," he continued. "The world doesn't know that."