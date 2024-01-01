Anna Kendrick opens up about past 'abusive' relationship

Anna Kendrick has opened up about being in an "abusive" relationship.

The actress has revealed details of a past relationship which she admits she initially struggled to recognise as "abusive".

"It didn't follow the traditional pattern," Kendrick, 39, said of the relationship on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. "I was finding it really difficult to identify it and name it as abusive."

The Pitch Perfect star explained that she had been in a relationship with the person, who she did not name, for seven years.

Kendrick told Cooper that something had changed in her partner "overnight" and the toxic behaviour "came out of absolutely nowhere".

She added that she initially thought she was the problem because she had "so much love and trust" for her former partner.

"It was very, very difficult to actually go, 'No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff,'" Kendrick explained. "I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."

The Twilight actress also admitted that she often questioned whether she was really in an abusive situation.

"This conversation is really complicated for me," she said. "It's hard for me because there are even times when I talk about my situation where, as I'm saying it, I will go, 'Am I making that up? Am I making everything up?'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Kendrick recalled how her ex accused her of "terrorising" him.

"I was just crying, because I couldn't pretend that things were fine anymore," she remembered. "I just started crying and he screamed in my face, 'You're terrorising me.' But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorised."

The A Simple Favor star went on to confirm that she is currently single and is only open to dating men who are "in or have been in therapy".