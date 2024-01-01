Roman Polanski teenage rape lawsuit settled and dismissed

Roman Polanski will no longer face trial for an alleged sexual assault on a minor in 1973.

The 91-year-old director has been living outside the USA for decades after pleading guilty to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old in a 1977 plea agreement.

The Pianist director served 42 days in jail but then fled to Europe amid fears a judge was reconsidering his release.

Last year a new case against the director was lodged - but this has now been settled out of court and the case is resolved.

The Agence France-Presse (AFP) quotes Polanski's lawyer stating, "(The case was) settled in the summer to the parties' mutual satisfaction and has now been formally dismissed."

Meanwhile, the plaintiff's lawyer, Gloria Allred, also confirmed the settlement to the AFP.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed that the civil lawsuit was brought by the unidentified plaintiff in Los Angeles Superior Court with the intention of securing unspecified damages.

It was alleged Polanski raped a minor in 1973 after providing her with alcohol, and the case was filed shortly before the expiration of a California law that temporarily extended the time frame for filing claims against alleged perpetrators of sexual crimes.

Polanski previously addressed his past crimes, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, "As far as what I did: it's over. I pleaded guilty. I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don't even know. I then was locked up here (Switzerland) after this festival (in 2009). So in the sum, I did about four or five times more than what was promised to me."