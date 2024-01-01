Ted Danson apologises to Kelsey Grammer 30 years after argument

Ted Danson has apologised to Kelsey Grammer for an argument he sparked three decades ago.

The 76-year-old Hollywood star and the 69-year-old Frasier actor appeared on the iconic sitcom Cheers together in the 1980s and '90s.

However, Danson has confessed he was once unnecessarily rude to his co-star and has now fully apologised.

Opening up about the dispute on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Sam Malone actor said, "This isn't self-deprecating, but ... I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once."

After Grammer confirmed the incident, Danson continued, "It's stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f**k, I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologising to you."

He added, "No, I don't feel like, I apologise to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn't, and I really do apologise."

Accepting the apology, Grammer said, "You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I've always, I quote to other people.

"When I turned 40, you came up and you said, 'You know what it means, don't you? Now that you're 40, it means you're finally worth having a conversation with.'"

The Frasier Crane actor then added, "That was f**king brilliant. I always loved that. And I've repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise."