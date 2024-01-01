Rob Lowe and Demi Moore 'briefly had a thing' in the 80s

Rob Lowe has told how he and Demi Moore had a brief romance in the 1980s.

The pair played an on-screen couple in the 1986 comedy About Last Night. Now Rob has revealed how they weren't just an item for the cameras.

Talking to Kelly Ripa on her Let's Talk Off Camera, Rob admitted sparks had also flown in real life.

When Kelly asked Rob, now 60, whether he had a crush on Demi, he replied, "I mean, Demi and I briefly - I'm not telling tales out of school - we briefly had a thing."

He added that the short-lived romance occurred before Demi, now 61, became engaged to fellow Brat Pack member Emilio Estevez in 1985. The couple ended their engagement in 1986.

He went on to tell how he and Demi are still "very much in contact" and "on a text thread" together as they are "actively trying to do a St. Elmo's Fire sequel."

They both starred in the original 1985 movie, along with other Brat Pack members, Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy.

Rob, whose Netflix show Unstable has just been cancelled, told Kelly how it was no surprise that other members of the Brat Pack became romantically involved.

"Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable," he said. "And I don't think that has changed."