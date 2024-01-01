Helen Mirren shares opinions on Kurt Cobain, Harry Styles and religion

Helen Mirren has shared her opinions on Kurt Cobain, Harry Styles and religion.

The Gosford Park actress opened up on a wide range of topics, revealing she was sad the Nirvana frontman died before the widespread use of GPS navigation in cars.

Describing her own life, Helen, 79, told the Brave New World podcast about having dealt with loss and bereavement, before moving on to talk about Kurt, who died of suicide in 1994.

"You lose people along the way," she said. "And I always say it's so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did because he never saw GPS as it's the most wonderful thing to watch my little blue spot walking down the street.

"I just find it completely magical and unbelievable."

Helen went on to say she enjoyed seeing singer Harry Styles and actor Timothée Chalamet's red-carpet style.

"People like Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet,' she explained, "when you see those guys on the red carpet or even in normal, everyday life, they're really breaking the boundaries of what used to be a male uniform."

Later, Helen admitted that, while she is a nonbeliever, she enjoys visiting churches.

"My husband always laughs at me when I go into a church and I always cross myself and genuflect and take the holy water," she confessed, "because I just love the theatre of churches."