Sutton Foster files for divorce

Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.

The Younger actress filed for uncontested divorce from the Ocean's Eleven screenwriter in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The news comes amid rumours that she and Hugh Jackman grew close when they were starring in The Music Man together in 2022 and 2023.

Page Six has reported that Sutton, 49, and Hugh, 56, are an item.

"They are 100 per cent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told the publication.

In December 2023, In Touch reported that Hugh was "romancing" Sutton.

Sutton and Ted share seven-year-old daughter Emily, who they adopted in 2017. In 2021, Sutton shared how she was "always on the fence about whether I even wanted to have children," adding, "I was always very career-driven, and I had such a tricky relationship growing up with my own mom ... It was never clear cut for me. I married in my 30s (to Christian Borle); it didn't last, but one thing it did give me was this little inkling that I wanted to maybe have a family," she said.

She added that when she met Ted, "it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families.'"

In September 2023, Hugh filed for divorce from wife of 27-years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The pair released a statement, saying, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."