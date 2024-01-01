Leslie Grossman announces engagement

Leslie Grossman has announced she is engaged.

The 52-year-old actress, who stars in The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, opened up on the I Choose Me podcast with Jennie Garth.

The two women were talking about bumping into each other at the airport, when Jennie asked Leslie to share her news, saying, "You dropped a bomb on me right there in the airport baggage claim. And you told me - can I say?"

Leslie replied, "You know what's funny is I actually have not spoken about it yet, but you can say," before adding, "I am engaged, which is so fun."

She continued, "That's a wild thing that I didn't see coming. Not that I didn't see it coming with this person. I just didn't see any of this next chapter of my life coming."

After Jennie, who once starred in What I Like About You alongside Leslie, congratulated her friend, Leslie said, "He's a wonderful person. It is a very lucky and wonderful next chapter. But, I mean, look. My whole life got reorganised around my 50th birthday, and everything got thrown up into the air, and it sort of fell to the ground. And I was very intentional about deciding what I was gonna pick up and what doesn't come with me anymore."

Leslie was married to Jon Bronson between 2000 and 2020 when he filed for divorce. The former couple share 17-year-old daughter, Goldie.